Longtime CSX employee killed in work-related accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A longtime CSX employee was killed in a work-related accident Monday afternoon.

Officials told News 2 the worker, Quintin Pasley, was doing maintenance work when he was hit by a piece of equipment. A CSX train was not involved.

The 59-year-old man had worked for CSX for 39 years.

“Our hearts go out to Quintin’s family, friends and co-workers to whom we extend our deepest and sincerest sympathy. Quintin was a valued member of our team and a long-time railroader who worked for CSX for 39 years,” CEO Jim Foote said.

The investigation is continuing.