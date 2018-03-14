Lipscomb makes 1st ever appearance in NCAA tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lipscomb University’s Men’s Basketball Team is on its way to Charlotte, North Carolina, for its first ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The team spent Wednesday morning in Nashville practicing and running drills.

Friday, Number 15 seed Lipscomb will take on Number 2 seed UNC. If you ask the players, they’re not focused on that. For them, this is another game that they will play to win.

Rob Marburry is a Nashville native and said he’s proud to represent the city and Lipscomb University on the national stage. He said UNC is a “beatable” team, pointing out that the Tar Heels have lost 10 games to the Bisons’ nine.

He added this is an opportunity he’s been dreaming about since he was little.

Head Coach Casey Alexander said his team is good enough to compete and win.

The last time a 15 seed beat a 2 seed was in 2016. That was when Middle Tennessee beat Michigan State. Lipscomb is hoping for another upset again this year.