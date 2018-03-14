Judge sides with Election Commission, rules voters will choose mayor Aug. 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In a victory for the Metro Election Commission, a Chancery Court Judge ruled to uphold the Commission’s decision to hold the mayoral election on August 2.

The Election Commission voted Friday to put the mayoral candidates on the August 2 ballot.

Ludye Wallace, through his attorney, filed a petition with the court on Monday saying the Commission’s interpretation of Metro Charter was wrong and the election should actually take place in May.

Judge Claudia Bonnyman agreed with Wallace and the other petitioner, barber shop owner David Hiland, who is also a mayoral candidate about the Metro Charter. She agreed the Metro Charter is vague but said that two past Tennessee Supreme Court rulings show the mayoral election should take place at the next election, where all voters can participate and metro offices are on the ballot, which is on August 2.

Wallace’s attorney Jamie Hollin says he plans to immediately appeal the judge’s decision.

Election Commission Chair Jim DeLanis said he was pleased with the ruling.