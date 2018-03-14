Hendersonville community rallies to support student walkout

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens gathered in Hendersonville Wednesday night for a vigil to support those who took part in school walkouts.

Indivisible Sumner County hosted the “Never Again” rally at Memorial Park.

The rally was held to show solidarity for the student-organized walkouts at Hendersonville High School, Gallatin High School and all over the country, as well as to honor those who have lost their lives to mass shootings at schools.

Residents, parents and students took part in the candlelight vigil.

“I really admire the students who walked out,” said Hendersonville resident Brenda Spence. “I think they are very brave to go against the grain, to be able to stand up and say ‘enough is enough.'”

“I’m very excited about the participation by so many across the country, and especially my alma mater, Hendersonville High School,” Mt. Juliet resident Diane Levine said.

Genevieve Corson, a student at Hendersonville High School, said the support is appreciated.

“It does mean a lot to know that our word is getting across and that people are taking us seriously,” Corson told News 2. “We just can never let this happen again.”