‘He was a great man of faith,’ friends mourn man murdered at White County home

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A religious man and an avid outdoorsman is how friends describe a White County man found murdered last week in his Sparta home.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Timothy Jordi, 50, failed to show up for work and was discovered dead March 8 in his home on Washington Street.

Friends said Timothy Jordi was a member of a Chattanooga canoe club and enjoyed hiking and kayaking.

He also attended Victory Baptist Church in Crossville.

“He was a great man of faith and it showed in his daily life,” said Pastor Bob Schoolfield with Victory Baptist. “He was there everytime the doors were open. First to show up, last to leave when everyone else tired out.”

When Pastor Schoolfield would preach at the Cookeville Rescue Mission, he said Jordi would go with him to help.

“Because he was so close to my family, we just couldn’t believe that he was gone,” Schoolfield said. “What a loss with how many things he did for everyone. How many places we go and we think we were at this restaurant with Tim or we were at this store with Tim. As good as he was at building, he was probably best at building relationships.”

Visitation will be Thursday, March 15, at Chattanooga Funeral Home East Chapel.

Burial will follow the funeral at Hamilton Memorial Gardens on Friday, March 16, at 10:30 a.m.

The victim’s 21-year-old son Joshua Jordi, a student at Minnesota State University, was arrested Monday and charged with murder.

He is in the Blue Earth County Jail in Mankato, Minnesota while he awaits extradition to Tennessee.