Murfreesboro home destroyed by fire, firefighter injured

MUFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Rutherford County home was destroyed in a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 3300 block of Valley Bend Road in the Foothills subdivision.

There was only one occupant in the house at the time. They were transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

Officials said that the resident was alerted by the family pet and escaped the fire.

Rutherford County fire captain John Ingle said that a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

“We have a report of one minor injury to a firefighter. He is expected to recover. No injuries to the residents.”