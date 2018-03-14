Car carrier falls from overpass, crashes onto road below

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emergency responders said its one of the most violent wrecks they’ve seen.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a car carrier was traveling veered off Saturn Parkway Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. and crashed onto Kedron Parkway below.

911 calls started pouring in almost immediately, getting emergency crews to the scene to help the driver.

Witnesses reported seeing the driver veer to the right on Saturn Parkway and crash off the overpass onto the road below.

The driver, a Maury County resident, survived. But, to many who called, that was not immediately known.

Vanderbilt Medical Center told News 2 that the driver is in stable condition.

THP is investigating what caused the wreck.