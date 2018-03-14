2 Gives Back – Franklin Police Department

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives back was at Williamson County at the Franklin Police Department today to deliver lunch and say ‘thank you’ for all the hard work they put in.

Each week News 2 partners with Nissan of Cool Springs to deliver lunch to the men and women that make our communities safer.

This week, Brie Thiele spoke with Franklin Police chief Deb Faulkner about the upcoming holiday weekend and the different academies the department offers.

Chief Faulkner urged those that will be out partying for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend to have fun but to be smart.

“We want people to have a good time, but we want people to go home safe,” she said. “We will be out in force ensuring that people are staying within the law and not endangering anyone.”

Chief Faulkner said that those disobeying the law may need a little bit more than the ‘Luck of the Irish,’ and that she wants folks seeing green on Saturday and not the blue lights of patrol cars.

Faulkner also talked about two different opportunities residents of Franklin can take part in.

Teenagers can enroll in an academy specifically designed for high school-aged kids.

“We started the program a couple years ago because of questions asked by young people about what to do when they get pulled over,” she said. “I thought it was a great opportunity to bring young people into our police department headquarters and let them talk to police officers about those questions.”

The academy covers a wide-range of topics ranging from stepping into a driving simulator to discussing what to do if there’s a shooter in a school. The opportunity to sign up for that program is coming up soon, so be sure to check their website frequently.

There’s also an academy for adults, but there’s a waiting list for that program.

In the adult Citizen’s Police Academy participants can expect to take a ride-along with a police officer, learn about the challenges police officers face today, and learn some of the skills that are pivotal to be an officer.

You can fill out an application on Franklin Police Department’s website, but don’t expect to participate until 2019.

To see the full interview visit the WKRN Facebook page or just watch below.

