Woman found shot to death in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police detectives say they’re actively pursuing active leads in the murder of a woman found dead in Madison Monday night.

Police say 39-year-old Nicole Lee Stephens was found shot to death in a shed behind her Sussex Drive home.

The victim’s son found her there after reporting her missing earlier in the day, saying he last spoke to her by phone on Friday.

Anyone with information about the murder of Nicole Stephens is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME or click here to submit a tip.