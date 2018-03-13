Williamson County Director of Schools taking medical leave

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Williamson County Schools announced Tuesday that Director of Schools Mike Looney will soon begin a leave of absence.

A statement released by the district says that Dr. Looney recently learned that he has a tumor in his pancreas and that over the next several weeks, he will be having surgery and undergoing treatment.

Deputy Superintendent Jason Golden will lead the district while Looney is out of the office.

The notice said that Looney appreciates all positive thoughts and support, but requests no cards, emails, texts, etc.

This comes at a time when Looney is facing charges stemming from an incident involving a student at Franklin High School. He is due in court later this month to face assault charges.