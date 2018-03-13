Website helps authorities investigate school threats faster in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office announced an aggressive new crime fighting tool Tuesday designed to make schools safer and investigate threats faster.

Now, parents, students and the community can go online and report a credible threat at a school just by visiting a website.

“We don’t want to leave any stone unturned,” said Lt. Scott Moore.

Once a tip is submitted online, a Wilson County law officer, SRO supervisor or a detective is notified. Authorities will then work to determine if the tip is credible and if so, begin working on it immediately.

In the past, tips came to law enforcement, but also to the school system where it was not always clearly identified and disseminated promptly to authorities.

“Before an administrator might have gotten it through the night – through an email, or tip, where otherwise, we wouldn’t have gotten the information until the start of school, and this allows us to immediately investigate it, because we don’t want to wait until school starts,” Moore said.

He continued, “We want to get on it and the school system has done an excellent job in the past on any kind of threats or suspicious activity, however, if you can eliminate the number of sources that trickles down to, I think it is more efficient that way and for it to come directly to law enforcement on any threat or suspicious activity it should go to law enforcement and it allows us to do our job in a timely manner.”

Authorities said anyone who intentionally reports false information could be charged with a crime. To report a credible threat, click here.

The sheriff’s office has also launched a school safety committee comprised of teachers, parents, youth services staff and members of the district attorney’s office. The committee will meet quarterly to address issues and problems around the district.