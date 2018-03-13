Walmart to expand online grocery delivery to 100 metro areas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Walmart has announced plans to expand its popular Online Grocery Deliver option to more than 40 percent of U.S. households by the end of the year.

The service, currently available in six markets, will grow to serve more than 100 metro areas across the country.

“We’re saving customers time by leveraging new technology, and connecting all the parts of our business into a single seamless shopping experience: great stores, easy pickup, fast delivery, and apps and websites that are simple to use,” said Greg Foran, president and CEO, Walmart U.S. “We’re serving our customers in ways that no one else can. Using our size and scale, we’re bringing the best of Walmart to customers across the country.”

Walmart Grocery Delivery brings customers the convenience of shopping when and where they want for quality, fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items, along with pantry staples, consumables and seasonal general merchandise.

Customers place their orders online at Walmart.com/grocery or on the existing Walmart Grocery App and will find the same prices on items that they do in stores.

Already offered at some Middle Tennessee locations, the retailer’s Online Grocery Pickup service that allows customers to order their groceries online and pick them up in stores without ever getting out of their cars.

“Our commitment goes further than saving customers money,” said Tom Ward, vice president, Digital Operations, Walmart U.S. “Ninety percent of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store, and we servemore than 150 million customers a week, which gives us a unique opportunity to make every day a little easier for busy families. Today, we’re expanding this promise by helping even more customers save timeand money without leaving their homes.”

Walmart’s Online Grocery Delivery carries a simple $9.95 fee and a $30 minimum order – no subscription, no price markups. Customers can get their first order delivered for free with promo code FRESHCAR.