Suspects sought after driver carjacked at gunpoint in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a driver was carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday morning at a Hermitage intersection.

It happened just after midnight near Shute Lane and Lebanon Road.

Metro police told News 2 a vehicle pulled out in front of the victim’s blue Mercedes when a passenger hopped out and took the victim’s car at gunpoint.

The Mercedes drove off down Lebanon Road toward Mt. Juliet where Mt. Juliet police pursued the car before calling off the chase due to excessive speed.

The victim was not injured.

No description of the suspects or other vehicle involved was released.