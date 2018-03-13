Sketches released of suspects in Sylvan Park murder

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have released sketches of two men believed to be responsible for the July murder of a man in his Acklen Park apartment.

Marall Edwards, 39, was found shot to death inside the doorway of his apartment on Acklen Park Drive on July 15.

Marall Edwards (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro officers arrived around 11:30 p.m. after a witness called to report the sound of gunfire and two men running away.

A witness recently met with a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sketch artist, who developed composite sketches of the suspects.

A motive for Edwards’ murder has not been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.