Sketches released of suspects in Sylvan Park murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have released sketches of two men believed to be responsible for the July murder of a man in his Acklen Park apartment.

Marall Edwards, 39, was found shot to death inside the doorway of his apartment on Acklen Park Drive on July 15.

Metro officers arrived around 11:30 p.m. after a witness called to report the sound of gunfire and two men running away.

A witness recently met with a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sketch artist, who developed composite sketches of the suspects.

A motive for Edwards’ murder has not been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.