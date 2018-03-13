Priest Lake area woman wakes to man breaking down her door

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after he reportedly broke down the door of a Priest Lake area home early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Lincoya Creek Drive.

Metro police said a woman was home alone when she heard something outside her front door.

The victim hid in a closet and remained on the phone with 911 dispatchers while she waited for police, according to an affidavit.

The man, identified by police as 41-year-old Steven Lisenby, allegedly bashed in her door and made it just inside the home before officers arrived.

Upon their arrival, officers took Lisenby, who the woman does not know, into custody.

According to police, Lisenby told offices he was high on meth and entered the home to get away from two people he believed were going to shoot him.

Lisenby was booked into the Metro jail and charged with vandalism and trespassing.