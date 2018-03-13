Preds take down Winnipeg 3-1

The Nashville Predators wanted to start a new winning streak on Tuesday and they were able to do that by beating the Winnipeg Jets 3-1.

The first period was nothing less than entertaining, starting off with an early goal from Kevin Fiala. That put the Preds up 1-0 and it didn’t take long for the next score.

With the Jets on the power play, Austin Watson took control of the puck and like he’s done all season, takes it in for the shorty. This is Watson’s fourth shorthanded goal of the season.

Predators took the 2-0 lead and just 34 seconds later, the Preds score another shorthanded goal, courtesy of Viktor Arvidsson.

Preds would go up 3-0 and Nashville would establish a franchise record for fastest two shorthanded goals.

With the win, the Predators move to 100 points on the season, extending their Central Division lead over Winnipeg to eight points.

The Preds also have scored points in 12 straight games.