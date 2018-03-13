Police: Man accidentally shot in head while showing rifle to relative

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville man was accidentally shot in the head while he was showing a rifle to a family member on Monday.

It happened just after 4 p.m. in the 300 block of Ringgold Road.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows the gunshot victim was showing the rifle to a family member and didn’t know it was still loaded.

The victim, who police said was in his 20s, was standing in front of the rifle when the trigger was pulled. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

The investigation is ongoing.