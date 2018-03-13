Pets of the Week for March 12, 2018

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Little Baby–1-year-old–Female

Hello y’all. I am Little Baby. Aren’t I just the cutest thing you have ever seen? I have the softest fur, and the cutest little stubby tail. I am sweet and loving, and looking for my forever home. I was brought to the shelter at no fault of my own, and I would l love to spend the day throwing a ball with you, or laying on the couch to watch Netflix. I am also house broken, but I might need a refresher. Isn’t that a huge plus? Well what are you waiting for? Come take me home today!

Pepe–1-year-old–Male

Good day! I am Pepe! I am a young boy with tons of energy. I would love to go on long walks or hikes with you, or maybe go to the dog park with you. I do have heartworms, but that isn’t stopping me from wanting to live a full and happy life. And guess what!? My treatment is no cost to you! So what do you say? You should take a chance on me.

Cane–3-years-old–Male

Hello! I am Cane! I am a young pup, just waiting for my fairytale ending. I love people, and come when I am called. I was in a thing called play group the other day where I got to play with a few dogs in the yard. That was so much fun! So I think your time for looking for a pet is over and you should adopt me!

Patsy–3-years-old–Female

What’s up! I am Patsy. I am a sweet and shy girl. I would love to home today with a sweet and loving family. We would have a lot of fun together! Teach me some tricks, and I will show you how smart I am. Take a chance on me, and you will not be disappointed.

Muwmuw–13-years-old–Female

Hello humans. I am the beautiful Muwmuw. I am a little older than most cats here, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have less love to give. I am a cute grey cay with a lot of love to give. Do not pass me up! Adopt me today.

Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Pets of the Week for March 12, 2018 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Little Baby (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control) Pepe (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control) Cane (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control) Patsy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control) Muwmuw (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control) Muwmuw and Pepe (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control)