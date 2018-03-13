Murfreesboro police search for missing teen who has heart condition

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are searching for a 17-year-old girl was has not been seen in nearly a week.

According to police, Molly Spies was last seen on March 7 at Just Love Coffee on MTCS Boulevard.

Police said the Oakland High School student has medical problems, including a heart condition that requires medication, that she does not have with her.

Spies is five feet, five inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call police at 615-893-1311.