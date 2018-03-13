Middle Tennessee school districts prepare for nationwide walkout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly a month after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, students and teachers across the country are expected to participate in school walkouts to protest gun violence.

The walkouts are planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Many districts across Middle Tennessee plan to safely allow students to participate as well.

Officials with Metro Nashville Public Schools expect nearly every high school and some middle schools to participate.

“We hope most principals have been able to communicate with the stakeholders of their schools’ walkout,” said District Spokesperson, Michelle Michaud. “We can’t begin to know on a large scale what every school plans to do that day, however principals are very capable and able to assess and handle the day’s challenges.”

Since this is a national event, MNPS will set aside a place and time for students to observe.

The district has 169 schools and 88,000 students. District officials encourage students and teachers to find a safe place inside the schools to protest.

“If they leave campus without parent permission, don’t come back, or stay away longer than the nationally observed time of 17 minutes, they will be counted as unexcused and could face loitering charges by MNPD,” said Michaud.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School Sysstem is also allowing students to participate, but only with permission from a parent.

“We have put word out to the parents that if they want their student to participate, they can send a note to our office and follow our process,” said Elise Shelton, CMCSS Chief Communications Officer. “With social media and everything, it’s obviously on the students’ minds.”

Shelton said one high school plans to write letters instead of walking out. “We do want to protect First Amendment rights of these students. We’ve had lots of conversations with our stakeholders, with teachers, with principals, with our students themselves and others in the community to see what would be the best thing.”

Rutherford County Schools released a statement ahead of the walkout:

“We’re responsible for student safety and maintaining secure campuses. We are concerned that if we have massive outdoor walkouts at a specific, designated time, it puts students at risk from those in the community at-large who may want to harm them. Many of our schools have suggested that students may want to consider assembling indoors or in other secure areas, depending on the campus. Students can exercise their right to free expression, but if their conduct violates our code of discipline or causes a disruption at school, we have an obligation to maintain order. In those cases, the principals have a variety of discipline options at their disposal.’

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney stressed that the district is not promoting participation among students.

Williamson County Schools recognizes students’ constitutional right to assemble peacefully and to engage in free speech. For students participating, peaceful assembly will be allowed at predetermined locations designated by school administrators to maximize student safety. Participating students will miss classroom instruction and will be required to complete missed assignments. No student will be permitted to leave campus without being properly checked out by a parent. School visitors will not be permitted on campus during this specific event. Please take time to discuss the content of this letter with your child (particularly high school and middle school students) and help them understand that all other rules outlined in school handbooks remain in place and will be enforced. We will not tolerate behavior that disrupts school operations or threatens the safety and order of our schools.

