Middle Tennessee blows out Vermont 91-64 in NIT

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Giddy Potts scored 25 points and Middle Tennessee destroyed Vermont 91-64 in round one of the N-I-T in Murfreesboro.

The Blue Raiders shook off an NCAA snub and rumors swirling around head coach Kermit Davis to put the Catamounts away quickly in the third quarter.

Middle opened the second half with a 41-33 lead, but quickly saw that lead stretch to 24 thanks to a 20-4 run to open the half.

Potts hit back-to-back 3-pointers during decisive run that saw the lead stretch all the way to 32 at 69-37. Potts hit 6 of MTSU’s 10 three-point field goals for the game.

Nick King had another big night with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Raiders who earned a date with Louisville in round 2.

Brandon Walters added 15 points and Antwain Johnson 14 for third-seeded Middle Tennessee (25-7).