Man sought for questioning only in South Nashville murder case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police detectives are asking for help locating 35-year-old Cedric T. Moss.

Authorities say Moss is being sought questioning only, and believe he has information about the December 2nd murder of Brad Gill at Whispering Oaks Apartments off Harding Place.

Efforts to locate Moss, who is last known to have lived on Willow Brook Drive, have proven unsuccessful thus far, according to police.

Gill, 37, was fatally wounded, and two others were hit by gunfire during a suspected drug-related robbery.

Anyone seeing Cedric Moss or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Derry Baltimore at 615-862-7694 or South Precinct Investigations at 615-862-7763.