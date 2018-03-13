Judith Byrd named Mayor Briley’s press secretary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – David Briley announced on Tuesday, one week after he took over as Nashville’s mayor, that Judith Byrd will serve as his press secretary.

Byrd, a former journalist and communications professional, joins Briley’s administration from 180 Health Partners, where she served as director of communications and government relations. She has called Nashville home for the last 10 years.

“Nashville is a special place to call home,” said Byrd. “It is a privilege to serve the city in this role and communicate Mayor Briley’s vision for all Nashvillians.”

Byrd will start in her new role on March 19. Sean Braisted, the communications director during former Mayor Megan Barry’s administration, has accepted a position in the Metro Department of Codes.

“I am incredibly grateful to Mayor Megan Barry for the opportunity to serve as her spokesperson and advisor during her time in office. I have long been a friend and supporter of Mayor Briley’s and I will do whatever I can to ensure that he and my colleagues in the Mayor’s Office are successful in their mission to improve the quality of life for all Nashvillians.”

In addition to Byrd’s role, Briley also announced Michael Cass will serve as communications director.

Cass is a former reporter and the co-author, with former Mayor Karl Dean, of “Nashville: The South’s New Metropolis,” a coffee table book published in 2016 about the city’s growth over the previous quarter-century.

“I’m excited to be able to continue serving the city and help Mayor Briley lead Nashville to even greater heights,” Cass said. “I’ve learned so much from working for Mayor Dean and Mayor Barry and working side by side with Sean Braisted, and I’m glad Sean will still be close by to share his insights and use his many skills to help Metro.”

Briley was sworn in as Nashville’s acting mayor last Tuesday after Megan Barry resigned from the position per conditions of a plea agreement for felony theft charges.

Before her resignation, Barry had been under scrutiny after admitting to an affair with her former head of security, Sgt. Rob Forrest.

