BETHPAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A wanted fugitive was rescued from a ravine in Sumner County early Tuesday morning.

The Westmoreland Fire Department assisted the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency agencies with the rescue in a Bethpage ravine.

The trapped person was rescued using a basic rope system.

The department told News 2 the trapped individual was a fugitive who was on the run.

The suspect’s identity or how they ended up trapped in the ravine was not immediately released.