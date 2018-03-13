Driver faces charges in deadly wrong-way crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 65-year-old faces charges in a deadly wrong-way crash that happened Monday night.

The two-car crash, allegedly involving Ben Vaughn, happened on Ellington Parkway around 7:40 p.m. Police said at the time, he was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when he struck a 2000 Infiniti I30 driven by a 28-year-old woman. The driver of the Inifiniti was treated with non-life threatening injuries and her front seat passenger, Denisha McKinney died after arriving to a local hospital. A 2-year-old child was also hurt.

According to police, an opened beer was found inside Vaughn’s Chevrolet Cruz and he was found to be impaired.

Warrants have been issued charging Vaughn with aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault and driving on a revoked license. He will be arrested upon his release from the hospital.

Police said he was previously convicted of his second DUI in 2015.

Blood samples from Vaughn and the other driver involved in the crash will be analyzed for alcohol and drugs.