Divers return to search for missing Nashville firefighter

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The search for missing Nashville firefighter Jesse Reed continued by water and by air Tuesday.

In the eighth day of the search, nearly half a dozen boats equipped with sonar scoured the Tennessee River near Waverly, while a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter hovered overhead for a couple of hours.

Nashville Office of Emergency Management divers were called in Tuesday afternoon to follow up on underwater debris detected by sonar equipment.

“What the guys call those are points of interest. You can look around and see the debris on the shores from your film footage. That’s also in the water,” said Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis. “Any time the guys that see that on some of the side-scan sonars, we try to bring in a better piece of equipment or actually put a diver on it, just to make sure it’s not him.”

Those divers searched until dark Tuesday night, unable to locate the missing man.

Reed hasn’t been seen since late on the night of March 5 or early on the morning of March 6.

His Jeep was found submerged in the Tennessee River in Humphreys County on March 6.

Sheriff Davis says all evidence points to Reed disappearing into the river, but how he got there is still not clear.