Data reveals high crime intersections in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to the latest publicly available data from the Metro-Nashville Police Department, reports of the most serious violent crimes and property crimes are up slightly year-to-date.

Violent offenses have risen 2.4 percent through March 3, 2018. In real numbers, that is 1,310 violent crime reports so far this year compared to 1,279 in the same time period last year.

Violent crimes include homicide, rape, aggravated assault and robbery. Property offenses have risen 4.1 percent year-to-date, which is about 4,200 compared to 4,044 in 2017 during the same time period.

Property crimes include burglary, larceny, and auto theft. Metro police track the intersections with the highest number of crime reports.

They break the information down between violent and property crimes.

Over the past 12 weeks, through March 3, the intersection of Leswood Lane and Wilmoth Road has had the most violent crime reports.

The intersection is located in the Madison Precinct. Thirteen violent crime incidents were reported here, most of which were reports of assault.

Other high crime intersections include Millwood Drive and Murfreesboro Pike in South Nashville.

There were 12 violent crimes reported there. Berkley Drive and Argyle Avenue, also in the Madison Precinct, has 12 reports of violent crime.

The intersection with the most reports of property crime is Opry Mills Drive and Opryland Drive. There have been 123 reports of property crimes near this intersection in the last 12 weeks, through March 3.

This area is where Opry Mills Mall is located.

