College student accused of killing father in Sparta

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 21-year-old college student has been arrested for the murder of his father in White County.

Timothy Jordi was found dead at his Sparta home last Thursday during a welfare check after he failed to show up to work.

During the course of the investigation, TBI agents developed information that indicated Jordi’s son, a student at Minnesota State University, was responsible for the 50-year-old man’s death.

Joshua Jordi is charged with first degree murder. He is jailed in Minnesota on a $1.5 million bond and will be extradited to Tennessee.

A motive has not been released.