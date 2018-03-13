25 Years Ago: Remembering The 1993 Superstorm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – No words can really describe the meteorological phenomenon that hammered the entire east coast 25 years ago. The 1993 Superstorm, or better know as the “Storm of the Century”, created a a huge footprint of snow from Alabama to Maine and severe storms, tornadoes across Florida.

It was a perfect storm of sorts where the Gulf of Mexico rapidly turned an area of low pressure to a monster. Also, cold air in placed along the entire east-coast helped to shape what turned out to be a historic event.

With so much snow lined up, the highest total that topped all lists came here in Tennessee. Out in east Tennessee, just outside of Gatlinburg, an impressive 60 inches (5 feet) of snow fell on Mount Le Conte. That much snow created so many problems, not only for travelers, but with many people trapped.

In Middle Tennessee, there was quite a sharp cut off from the plateau to Nashville. Music City only managed 2.8 inches of snow.

While east of I-65, towards Jamestown, snow drifts reached 10 feet high.

History 25 years ago. For this winter season, it appears our final snow occurred yesterday. Not the same story for New England, as yet another blizzard is paralyzing folks up there.