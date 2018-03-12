Search continues for missing Nashville firefighter Jesse Reed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The search for missing Nashville firefighter Jesse Reed continued in Humphreys County Monday.

Reed hasn’t been seen since late last Monday night. His Jeep was found submerged in the Tennessee River near Waverly on Tuesday.

The search operation has been scaled back some, with roughly a half dozen boats in the water Monday. Around a hundred people volunteered to help search the river on Sunday.

Over the last seven days, at least 27 search & rescue agencies and 300 people have taken part in the search effort.

Jesse Reed’s brother, Jason, told News 2 Monday his family is grateful for everyone who has helped search for Jesse.

The search will resume Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said the goal is to bring some closure to the Reed family.

“People have asked me what we need. We need prayers for a quick resolve,” said Sheriff Davis. “Not only for the family, but for the (Nashville Fire Department) agency as well.”

