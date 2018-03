MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Murfreesboro are searching for a man with renal and liver failure who is in need of his medication.

Murfreesboro police reported 36-year-old Michael Londre’ was last seen Friday and is considered missing and endangered.

Londre’ left his home without his phone, wallet and some sort of support animal, according to police.

He is 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 615-893-1311.