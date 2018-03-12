Nashville MTA launches pilot program for new door to door service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It could soon be easier for those who can’t drive to get around town.

Nashville MTA has launched pilot program “Access on Demand” that aims to give those with mobility constraints more options for their transportation.

“Access on Demand” is similar to paratransit service “Access Ride,” but takes it one step further.

It’s a door-to-door taxi service, with no additional pick-ups or stops.

It also cuts down the reservation time from 24 to two hours prior to the desired pick-up time.

Amanda Clelland, Public Information Officer for Nashville MTA, said the pilot helps close the gap for those who can’t drive and gives them more independence.

“Sometimes with Access Ride even, it can face the same constraints that our traditional buses can when there’s a lot of traffic going on,” said Clelland. “Allows people to have more flexibility and freedom over own schedules.”

“Access on Demand” is a partnership between Nashville MTA and local service providers.

But it does come at a premium — The cost goes up from $3.40 for the “Access Ride” to $6 each way.

Clelland said the MTA will evaluate the program towards the end of the pilot in the Fall.

If you’re interested in using the service, visit the website or call 615-862-5950 to talk to an Access Ride Eligibility Specialist.