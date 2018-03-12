Man wanted for robbing bank inside Hermitage Kroger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are working to locate a man accused of robbing a bank inside a Hermitage Kroger Sunday afternoon.

Metro police said it happened at the U.S. Bank inside the Kroger on Old Hickory Boulevard near Interstate 40.

The suspect, who police described as a middle-aged man, gave the teller a note that demanded money and said he was armed.

The man left the store after receiving the cash and no weapon was seen, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.