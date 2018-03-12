Ludye Wallace suing election commission over Mayoral election date

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As anticipated, the Metro government and the election commission is being sued over the date set for the Mayoral election.

In a lawsuit filed in Chancery Court Monday morning, the President of the NAACP Ludye Wallace says he wants to run for Mayor but that the date the Metro Election Commission chose to hold the election is “illegal”.

On Friday, the Metro Election Commission voted to have the candidates for mayor be on the general election ballot Aug. 2.

The attorney for Wallace argues in the lawsuit the Mayor should be chosen 80 days from when the vacancy was announced or in the next election, which is May 1.

Voters will decide on transit May 1. In the court documents, Wallace says he can’t afford to campaign until Aug. 2. The attorney offered no comment.