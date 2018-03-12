Knoxville man dies after van overturns in creek

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is dead after his van crashed into Ten Mile Creek under Bridgewater Road near Comstock Road on Sunday night.

Police say Edwardo Camario, 24, was driving north on Bridgewater Road when his 2004 Ford Econoline van left the side of the road, struck a guardrail on the bridge over the creek, then rolled over and came to a rest on its top in the creek.

Camario was trapped under the water and pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. It is not known if he was wearing a seatbelt.