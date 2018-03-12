Kentucky school shooting suspect in court



MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – The teen gunman in January’s deadly Marshall County High School shooting was in court Monday.

Police say 15-year-old Gabe Parker shot and killed two fellow students, Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, and injured 18-others when he brought a gun to school January 23rd. Parker has pleaded not guilty.

Friday News 2 learned that Parker told police he viewed the shooting as a ‘social experiment’ and wanted to see how everyone would react. Police also say he has not shown any remorse for his actions.

Authorities said Parker, who played trombone, went to the band room on Jan. 23 to make sure his friends were safe before going to a common area where he began firing.

This is a developing story. News 2 has a crew in the courtroom and will have updates on air and online as we get them.