Interview: Former Wilson County Sheriff Terry Ashe on school safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The issues of school safety are hitting too close to home with one of the most recent in nearby Marshall County, Kentucky.

Several Middle Tennessee schools have reported seeing an increase in threats since the start of the year, which is often made worse when there is one in the news.

All of this leading Governor Bill Haslam to create his own school security task force.

We’re joined now by former Wilson County Sheriff and current head of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association Terry Ashe.