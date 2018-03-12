Free agency decisions loom for Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Free agency begins Wednesday afternoon in the NFL and without some last minute deal making, General Manager Jon Robinson and the Titans could lose some productive players.

Among the players who could be leaving Nashville is linebacker Avery Williamson. ESPN reported Monday Williamson and his agent turned down a 4-year, $12-million contract.

Williamson is regarded as a solid run stopper and is gambling he’s worth more than that to a team that struggled against the run last season. The Titans ranked in the top five defensively against the run.

Defensive lineman Daquan Jones could also be headed for a new city in 2018. Jones had 31 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season before tearing the biceps in his right arm. He could also be a candidate to return, but may also find he’s more valuable on the open market.

Other Titans with expiring contracts are wide receiver Eric Decker, cornerback Brice McCain and guards Josh Kline and Quinton Spain. The Titans have until 3 p.m. Wednesday to tender Spain a restricted free agent. The would give them the ability to match any offer to Spain or get draft pick compensation in return.

Spain and Kline have been the Titans starters the last two years.