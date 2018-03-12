Former Spring Hill officer sentenced to prison for civil rights violation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Spring Hill Police Officer Christopher Patrick Odom, 27, of Spring Hill was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to 12 months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release, for deprivation of rights under color of law, according to U.S. District attorney Don Cochran.

Odom was indicted in July 2017 and pleaded guilty in October 2017 to engaging in unwanted sexual contact with a female motorist while on duty as a police officer.

Odom was sentenced to the maximum penalty under the statute and the judge noted that Odom’s behavior was ‘outrageous and that he displayed a pattern of conduct that abused his position as a police officer.’

According to court documents, the incident happened during a traffic stop in the late evening hours of June 25, 2016. The officer reportedly ordered the victim her to write her name, phone number and date of birth on a piece of paper.

The report says Odom then ordered the victim out of her car and brought her to the side of his patrol car where he is accused of initiating inappropriate contact with her

Odom previously pleaded guilty to state charges of sexual battery and official misconduct regarding the victim in this case and another female motorist in Maury County and served 78 days in jail.

He is facing similar state charges in Williamson County.