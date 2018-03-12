Family welcomes son of fallen Lawrenceburg firefighter

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – The son of a fallen firefighter was born Monday afternoon at a Maury County hospital.

Kallon Knox Dickey was born at 2:46 p.m. He weighs eight pounds, six ounces and is 21 inches long.

Kallon Dickey was born exactly one month after his father, Lawrenceburg firefighter Jason Dickey, was killed fighting a house fire.

The Lawrenceburg community rallied around the Dickey family and help raised money for the family.

Thousands of dollars were raised through various fundraisers for the family as well.