Eviction notice leads to starving puppy rescue in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An eviction notice at a South Nashville apartment complex turned into the rescue of starving puppy.

Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) workers have named the puppy, nugget. They estimate Nugget was about 6 months old and close to death when they found him February 27th.

When MACC officers entered an apartment on Plus Park Boulevard they discovered the starving pup living in deplorable conditions.

“It appeared that he was starting to eat the furniture,” said Lauren Bluestone, MACC Director. “He may not have eaten for weeks and was consuming pieces of carpet and a mattress to survive.”

It’s been 2 weeks since the rescue and little Nugget has gone from an emaciated 18 pounds to nearly 25 pounds.

Bluestone says, “He’s probably a Pit/Lab mix, under a year old, and very well behaved considering all he’s been through.”

Nugget was first discovered by managers of the apartment during the eviction of Quincy Taylor.

Taylor is now accused of abandoning the dog in this filthy home.

“He was being evicted, but left prior to this,” said Bluestone. “When the complex management went in they found the dog there, not knowing that the dog was alone.”

Nugget will require more medical attention, but is well on his way to making a full recovery.

If you are interested in adopting Nugget, call Metro Animal Care and Control at (615) 862-7928.

Authorities are interested in talking to 20-year-old Quincy Taylor. If anyone has information on his whereabouts contact Metro Police.