AMBER Alert suspect sought for Wilson County high-speed chase

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man wanted following a weekend AMBER Alert out of Goodlettsville is accused of leading several agencies on a chase Monday morning at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, their deputies were involved in a pursuit with Keith Tansil that reached speeds “well over 100 miles per hour” and was eventually terminated.

A warrant states Lebanon police answered a call Monday morning regarding a suspicious vehicle parked with its lights on and engine running for more than 40 minutes in the Peyton Circle area.

The report said an officer approached the vehicle and noticed the driver slumped sideways in the driver’s seat with his face covered. He was also revving the engine.

The officer advised the driver to show his hands on several occasions.

As Tansil attempted to leave the scene, investigators said he slammed into a Lebanon police patrol unit twice and drove off as officers scrambled to avoid being hit.

Speeds of up to 107 miles per hour were reportedly reached as Tansil drove west on I-40.

The pursuit was terminated as Tansil drove out of Wilson County.

An AMBER Alert was issued Sunday morning after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Tansil took three children, ages one, two, and four, from their home in Goodlettsville.

The children were found safe but Tansil remained at large.

He was believed to be driving either a white 2006 Chevy Malibu with a temporary tag or a 2016 Silver Kia with Tennessee registration Z7863S.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said Tansil is wanted on charges of evading arrest, reckless endangerment, bond jumping and driving on a revoked license.

Anyone with information on Tansil’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412 Ext. 268 or the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.