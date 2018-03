SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lacy McGuire and Brad Gervais were visiting a historic venue off of Kedron Road in Spring Hill over the weekend when Brad popped the question.

Lacy says there was a nice family that watched the proposal and took their picture. But she doesn’t know who they are.

Lacy and Brad want to invite the family to the wedding!

The big day is coming up in July, so if you know who that family is act quickly.

Send us a message on the WKRN Facebook page and we’ll get you in touch.