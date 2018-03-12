2 arrested for overnight home robbery; 3 guns seized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men are in custody after an overnight home invasion.

18-year-old Lorenzo Butler and 20-year-old Jamarius Cummins were both arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and burglary.

The home invasion happened in the 1500 block of Ocoee Trail at 1 a.m. Sunday night.

A 29-year-old resident of the home told officers that she and her house guests were robbed at gunpoint of three cellphones, a 42 inch TV, cash, and a Playstation 4 game system.

Police said a shot was fired into a sofa while the robbers were inside the house.

One of the victims managed to dial 911 from one of the phones before handing it over to the robbers, according to police.

Officers said the 911 call remained active for several minutes, allowing dispatchers to trace the location of the robbers as they fled.

By the time the robbers arrived at a home on Barbara Lynn Way, officers were already behind them, according to police.

Authorities said that Cummins, the driver of the silver Nissan, was arrested immediately. Butler fled into the home and was arrested.

Police said they recovered all of the stolen items from the home and also recovered an AR-15 rifle, an Uzi .22 caliber gun that was stolen in Nashville in 2015, and another pistol.

Metro police said that federal agents are assisting with the firearms aspect of the case.

Butler and Cummins are each being held on $100,000 bond.