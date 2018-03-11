THP trooper involved in rollover accident on I-65

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee Highway Patrol state trooper was involved in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon.

According to THP officials, Trooper Cameron Chatman was responding to a crash in Maury County.

He was on I-65 south and lost control of his car at mile-marker 45.

Officials say he hydroplaned, causing his patrol car to drive off the road. When his vehicle left the road, his hit an embankment and rolled over, according to troopers.

Trooper Chatman was checked out by Maury County EMS and was released.