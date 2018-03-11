Tennessee, Lipscomb headed west in NCAA tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee and Lipscomb are going dancing.

The two schools from Tennessee are headed to the NCAA tournament this year and both are headed west.

The Tennessee Volunteers are the headliners of the state as a 3 seed after winning the SEC regular season championship and finishing runner up in the conference tournament.

The Vols will travel to Dallas for their first round game against 14-seeded Wright State out of the Horizon conference. Tip off is scheduled for Thursday, the opening day of NCAA tournament play.

If the Vols win they play again Saturday against the winner of #6 Miami and #11 Loyola-Chicago.

As for the other team from Tennessee, the 15-seeded Lipscomb Bisons are set to make their first ever NCAA tournament appearance in Charlotte, North Carolina against the 2-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Bisons were the tournament champions out of the Atlantic Sun and they open the NCAA tournament on Friday.

On the bubble this selection Sunday were the Middle Tennesee Blue Raiders who won 24 games during the season but were left out of the tournament after two losses to end the season including an early exit in the Conference USA tournament.

News 2 will have you covered for everything Tennessee and Lipscomb leading up to and through their opening round games.