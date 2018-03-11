TDOT to treat roads before dawn ahead of winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As another round of winter weather is set to hit Tennessee early Monday morning, road crews are preparing to minimize the impact for drivers.

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) crews will report to work before dawn Monday morning to start treating roadways.

TDOT spokeswoman Kathryn Schulte says crews will begin salting bridges and overpasses around 3:00 a.m., ahead of the morning rush hour.

“We have problems with morning rush hour when it’s just rain. So when you start throwing in slick spots and everything else, that can be problematic,” said Schulte.

Crews will put salt down on elevated surfaces just before the expected snowfall, creating a brine solution as the rain turns into snow.

“In the southern areas, we’re most concerned about isolated freezing here or there on elevated surfaces,” Schulte added. “In the northern areas, there might be more possibility of accumulation up there. So we might have to have our plows and everything ready to go there.”