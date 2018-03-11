Snow strikes back tonight in Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Though the clock sprung forward, our weather takes a step back. Wintry weather strikes back tonight and into Monday morning with accumulating snow. This means travel will be impacted.

Overnight, much colder air plows in, changing rain to snow. Heaviest, most consistent snowfall occurs in Southern Kentucky with a band moving across Middle Tennessee past midnight to early Monday. Snow moves east to the plateau by 6am and should be out during the peak of the commute.

Accumulations could reach as high as 1-2 inches in southern Kentucky. Most other locations in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky should have a minor coating. Most accumulations pick up on grassy areas with snow melting on roads for Middle Tennessee. However, where heavier snow bands set up north of I-40 roads can be covered at times. Also, all bridges and overpasses should have icy patches making these areas hazardous.

Stay up to date with the latest weather advisories

Overall, be very careful when traveling early Monday morning.

My mid-morning to the afternoon, sunshine comes out to melt all the snow, making the trip back home much easier.

