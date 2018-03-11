Snow strikes back in Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Though the clock has moved forward, weather across Middle Tennessee has taken a step back.

Wintry weather strikes back Monday morning with accumulating snow and travel will be impacted.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern middle Tennessee, including the Nashville area, and continues until 7 a.m. Monday for around an inch of wet snow.

Multiple school districts have opted to open late, including Metro Nashville Public Schools and some in Kentucky have closed. Click here for a complete list of closings and delays.

The most consistent snowfall occurs in Southern Kentucky with a band moving across Middle Tennessee early Monday morning.

Snow moves east to the Plateau and should be out by late morning.



Accumulations could reach as high as 1-2 inches in southern Kentucky and on the northern Cumberland Plateau. Most other locations in Middle Tennessee could see a coating to 1 inch. Most accumulations will be off paved surfaces with snow melting on roads for Middle Tennessee. However, where heavier snow bands set up from I-40 north, roads can be covered at times. Also, all bridges and overpasses will have icy patches making these areas hazardous.

Overall, be very careful when traveling early Monday morning.

By mid-morning to the afternoon, sunshine comes out to melt all the snow, making the trip back home much easier.

Don't forget to snap photos and submit them through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken.