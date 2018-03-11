Search continues for AMBER Alert suspect in Goodlettsville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An AMBER Alert for three missing Goodlettsville children has been canceled but the search continues for the man suspected of taking them.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Keith Tansil, 35, took the children, ages one, two, and four, from their home in Goodlettsville.

An AMBER Alert was issued early Sunday morning and quickly canceled when investigators said the children were found safe.

Tansil was wearing a gray hoodie with dark blue sleeves with white stars, burgundy pants, a red vest and orange and black shoes.

The TBI believes Tansil is driving either a white 2006 Chevy Malibu with a Temporary Tag or a 2016 Silver Kia with TN registration Z7863S.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.